‘People Are Spitting On Me Because Of You’ – Odumodublvck Makes Demand From Peter Obi

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed he dissed President Bola Tinubu in his song, ‘Vex’, because of his loyalty to the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Odumodublvck, in a post via 𝕏 on Thursday, April 4, 2025, said the diss track earned him backlash and demanded Peter Obi promote his upcoming album to rekindle their friendship.

According to him, he supported Peter Obi with sweat and blood, and he is expecting the same favour in return.

He wrote, “Peter Obi, I even dissed Tinubu for you. Now, because of you, the people are spitting on me and my legacy.

“Tweet The Machine Is Coming to rekindle and redeem our friendship, sir.

“Do not listen to them. Listen to your heart.

“The time wey I support Peter Obi na with sweat and blood, If he cannot give me a ‘common’ tweet then me and am go fight. I no dey hide my mouth. Make una dey talk una own.”

Meanwhile, Odumodublvck has revealed that the circumstances surrounding his birth were miraculous.

Naija News reports that the ‘Industry Machine’ crooner, in a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast, claimed he is a covenant child.

According to Odumodublvck, his mother gave birth to him when she was 39.

During the interview, Odumodublvck also boasted that he is one of the most confident artists in music history.