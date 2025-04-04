Peter Obi-Led LP, Headed By Usman, Hails Supreme Court Judgement

The Caretaker Committee Chairperson of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has hailed the Supreme Court for recognizing her suit and setting aside Julius Abure‘s suit on the leadership of the party.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court, on Friday, set aside an Appeal Court ruling, on January 17th, that recognized Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Senator Usman, whose caretaker committee was constituted by the party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and other elected officials of the party, said the ruling was a victory for democracy.

In a statement on Friday, the former Minister of Finance urged all stakeholders in the suit to join forces with her committee to move the party forward.

It read: “The recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which allowed the appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman—declaring it meritorious—while dismissing the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the Labour Party as unmeritorious, is a victory for the rule of law and a significant milestone for our democracy.

“It is important to emphasize that this is not a time for triumphalism—there is no victor and no vanquished. What matters most is our shared commitment to the ideals and aspirations of the Labour Party and the Nigerian people. We must now come together, united in purpose and vision, to move the party forward.

“The Labour Party remains one indivisible family, steadfast in its mission to create a New Nigeria founded on justice, equity, and people-centered governance.

“We call on all party members, supporters, and stakeholders to remain calm, focused, and committed to the democratic ideals that bind us.”