‘How Many More People Must Die Before You Act’ – Peter Obi Slams Govt Over Plateau Killings

The Former Governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent attack and killings in Plateau State allegedly by herdsmen.

Naija News reported earlier that suspected herdsmen, on Wednesday, April 2, attacked five communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang, had disclosed that the suspected herdsmen started the attack in Mongor but were repelled by security forces.

In a statement on Thursday in Jos, Fuddang stated the attackers entered Daffo where security agencies repelled them, after which they went to Daffo, Manguna, Hurti and Tadai villages.

“There were attacks yesterday affecting five villages. It started in Mongor, but security forces repelled the attackers. They then moved to Daffo, where security also intervened. After Daffo, they targeted Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai villages,” he said.

According to the BCDC chairman, over 20 residents of the Bokkos had been killed in one week. He called on the government to send help to the communities.

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi, in a statement on Friday morning via his official 𝕏 handle, expressed his concerns regarding daily loss of lives, kidnapping and other criminal acts across the country.

Obi slammed the incumbent government, stating that how many more people would have to die before the government take decisive actions.

According to him, mass killings and burying have been normalized in Nigeria. Obi stressed that the government and security operatives must ensure that the killing of Nigerians is stopped and steps are taken to stop further occurrences.

“I woke up this morning reading about yet another gory and deeply distressing report from Bokkos, Plateau State. Entire families have again, been slaughtered in yet another senseless attack. Children and pregnant women were not spared.

“Five communities in Bokkos: Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai have been left in mourning, forced to bury their loved ones in mass graves.

“How long will these killings, kidnappings, maiming and criminality continue in our nation that is not at war? How long must we wait to act decisively and focus on this drastic situation that is crippling our nation? How many more must die before the government act for the people?

“We are now normalizing mass killings and mass burials as a way of life in our nation. Every Nigerian life is sacred, whether in Edo State, Benue, Enugu, Borno, Anambra, Ondo, or Plateau.

“Communities now live in fear and no longer have a livelihood either in their farms or in their markets, without being killed, kidnapped, and maimed. Communities like Bokkos in Plateau, Jato-Aka in Benue, Eha-Amufu in Enugu, Ufuma in Anambra, and Aba Oyinbo in Ondo deserve government protection.

“We must end this grief and terror, as this is becoming extremely unacceptable,” Obi wrote.

The former Governor added: “The government and security agencies must ensure that these killings are stopped, concrete steps are made to prevent future occurrences, and those arrested face the justice they deserve.

“My heart goes to the people of Bokkos, and others in various communities. No Nigerian should live in fear as the government must do what it takes to protect Nigerians.

“A New Nigeria is Possible.”