Herdsmen Kill 10 In Bokkos, Plateau State

Suspected herdsmen, on Wednesday, attacked five communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang, said the suspected herdsmen started the attack in Mongor but were repelled by security forces.

In a statement on Thursday in Jos, Fuddang stated the attackers entered Daffo where security agencies repelled them, after which they went to Daffo, Manguna, Hurti and Tadai villages.

“There were attacks yesterday affecting five villages. It started in Mongor, but security forces repelled the attackers. They then moved to Daffo, where security also intervened. After Daffo, they targeted Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai villages,” he said.

According to the BCDC chairman, over 20 residents of the Bokkos had been killed in one week. He called on the government to send help to the communities.

“On April 2 alone, they killed over 10 people. We appreciate the Nigerian military and police for their swift response, which helped minimize casualties.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai.

“We call on emergency agencies such as NEMA, SEMA, and the Nigerian Red Cross to swiftly provide relief to the displaced and injured,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has condemned the attacks in Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna (Tagai), Hurti, and Tadai communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday night.

The Commissioner of Information and Commissioner, Joyce Ramnap, speaking with the Nation, called for calm among citizens of the state.

“I extend the State Government’s deepest sympathies to the victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai.

“I am calling for calm and restraint. Towards this end, I urge our citizens to remain vigilant yet peaceful,” Ramnap said.