Plateau Killing Is Genocide, Not Herders-Farmers Clash – Gov Mutfwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated that killings in Bassa and Bokkos by suspected herdsmen were genocide and aimed at land grabbing.

Naija News reports that Governor Muftwang said the land grabbing agenda of the killers was masked as farmers-herders clashes.

He stated this at the Stakeholders Meeting on Security in Plateau, held at Banquet Hall, Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, on Monday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor assured that his administration would bring a permanent end to the killings.

“For over two decades, we’ve endured cycles of violence that are not mere clashes, but coordinated attempts at the annihilation of our people. Let us call it what it is genocide, fueled by a land-grabbing agenda, masked as farmer-herder disputes.

These atrocities didn’t begin with me, nor with the past Governors. But together, we must be the generation that ends it,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed that President Bola Tinubu called him and expressed his concerns. He stated that both the federal government and his government were working to put an end to such attacks.

“I have heard the cries of our people. I have visited the graves, the camps, the broken homes. Mr. President himself called me personally to express his concern. Since then, we’ve been working tirelessly day and night to find solutions. But government alone cannot fix this. We need you. We need all hands on deck.

“I did not come into office just to govern. I came with a mission to break the chains of poverty and help our people rise into prosperity. But how can we build schools when children are running from bullets? How can we develop agriculture when farmers are displaced from their land?

“I do not stand before you today (Monday) as a ruler, but as a servant. A servant of the Plateau agenda. A servant of our shared future,” he stated.