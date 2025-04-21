Tinubu Directs VP Shettima To Visit Plateau Today

As violence continues to escalate in Plateau and Benue states, claiming over 100 lives in recent weeks, Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to visit Plateau State today (Monday) as part of federal efforts to combat the ongoing attacks and promote peace.

The visit follows deadly attacks on the Bokkos and Bassa communities in Plateau, which have sparked public outrage and intensified calls for swift government action.

Confirming the Vice President’s visit, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, said during his tour of affected communities in Bassa on Saturday that Shettima’s trip was personally directed by President Bola Tinubu.

“Mr. President is deeply concerned about these killings. That is why the National Security Adviser was here last week, and now the Vice President is coming to engage stakeholders directly,” Yilwatda stated.

During his visit, Shettima is expected to lead a high-level stakeholders’ meeting focused on improving security coordination and reinforcing local peacebuilding efforts.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, who also visited the communities alongside senior military commanders including Maj. Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, assured residents of the federal government’s determination to seek justice and provide security.

“We are investigating seriously. We are on the trail of the perpetrators and, by God’s grace, they will be brought to justice,” Badaru said, adding, “Support programmes for victims, especially widows, have also been launched, and more help will come to ease their pain.”