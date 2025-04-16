Herdsmen Attacks: Tambuwal Condemns Killings In Plateau State

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condemned the killing of Bassa and Bokkos residents of Plateau State.

Naija News reported that in the last two weeks, herdsmen launched attacks on five communities in the Bokkos Council Area, killing at least 52 residents.

On Sunday night, suspected herdsmen again launched attacks on the Zike community of Bassa local government area, killing 51 residents.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Senator of Sokoto South described the attacks as cruel and unjustified.

Senator Tambuwal called on the government to live up to its responsibility of protecting Nigerians’ lives and property.

“I want to state unequivocally that no sane society should turn a blind eye when innocent lives are being taken and entire communities destroyed.

“I strongly condemn the recent wave of horrific killings and destruction across communities in Plateau State. These senseless attacks are cruel, unjustified, and must never be tolerated.

“My deepest condolences go to the grieving families and all those affected. I stand in solidarity with the people of Plateau during this painful time.

“The Federal Government must live up to its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property. I urge the security agencies to act swiftly and decisively. The perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“We can not allow Nigeria to continue on this dangerous path of violence and impunity,” he said.