Two Missing Herders Found Dead In Plateau, One Beheaded

The lifeless bodies of two suspected Fulani herders have been found at separate locations in Plateau State.

A counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that their bodies were found days after they were declared missing.

According to the report, security operatives on Monday morning found the beheaded body of one of the herders, Suleiman Haruna, in the Gyambwas Rigi area of Mangu Local Government Area.

Haruna had been declared missing on Saturday, alongside 33 cattle suspected to have been rustled by Mwaghavul militiamen in the area, the report said.

The discovery prompted a visit to the area by the commander of Sub-Sector 81, the Divisional Crime Officer of the Gindiri Police Division, the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, and community and religious leaders.

The visitors urged members of the Fulani community not to carry out reprisal attacks over the killing. Security agencies also appealed for credible information that could help track down and arrest those responsible.

They said operatives had been deployed across the area to prevent further breaches and maintain peace. The victim was later buried in the presence of security officials and community representatives

In a related development, troops of Operation Enduring Peace discovered the body of another herder, 40-year-old Shagari Hamidu, in a mountainous area of Matelem village, Bokkos LGA.

The report said his body was found at about 8.40 am on Sunday, after he went missing following an attack by suspected Berom militia at Jirong village, Mushere Central District of Bokkos.

Troops of Sector 5 of the operation, working with the victim’s relatives, launched a search which led to the discovery of the body.

The corpse was recovered and handed over to his family for burial.