Bandit Kingpin Dogo Baldu Reportedly Killed In Zamfara Gunfight

A suspected bandit leader, Kachalla Dogo Baldu, has reportedly been killed during a violent confrontation between rival armed groups in the eastern part of Mada, Zamfara State.

The clash reportedly involved fighters loyal to another bandit leader, Aleru, and members of Dogo Baldu’s faction.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama disclosed the development in a report citing sources familiar with the fighting.

Zagazola wrote on social media: “Fresh reports from Zamfara State indicate that fighters loyal to notorious bandit leader Aleru have reportedly killed a rival bandit kingpin, Kachallah Dogo Baldu, during an ongoing clash between rival armed groups in the eastern part of Mada.

“Sources from the area said Dogo Baldu was reportedly killed during the fierce fighting, which has also claimed the lives of several of his fighters.

“The reports indicated that the clashes were still ongoing as of the time of filing this report, with fears that additional casualties could be recorded as the rival groups continue their confrontation.

“The fighting is believed to reflect the continuing rivalry among armed criminal groups operating in parts of Zamfara State, where competing factions have engaged in violent confrontations over influence and territorial control.

“However, the reported death of Dogo Baldu and the full casualty figures could not be independently verified as of press time.”