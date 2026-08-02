ISWAP Arrests Four Senior Leaders Over Alleged Subversive Messages

Fresh tension has reportedly emerged within the leadership of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) following the detention of four senior members of the group’s Shura Council in the Lake Chad Basin.

The arrests were said to have been ordered by ISWAP’s overall commander in the region, Ba Shuwa, amid growing suspicion and distrust among the terrorist group’s senior figures.

Naija News reports that security analyst, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development in a post on his 𝕏 account.

According to Makama, ISWAP’s internal intelligence unit, known as the Amniyya, placed the four leaders under surveillance for an extended period before recommending their arrest.

The detained members were reportedly accused of repeatedly listening to audio recordings described by ISWAP’s leadership as “subversive.”

The messages were believed to have originated from psychological operations conducted by the Nigerian military and targeted at insurgents operating in the Lake Chad region.

Those arrested were identified as Mallam Burin, an influential Qaid, or field commander, who commands considerable respect among fighters operating around the Lake Chad islands.

Others were Babakura Wanjam, a prominent cleric responsible for providing ideological guidance to ISWAP members; Abu Huraira; and Mallam Ari Kara.

Huraira and Kara were also described as senior members of the group’s Shura Council, which plays a major role in ISWAP’s decision-making process.

The detention of the four senior figures was said to have created anxiety within ISWAP’s ranks because of their status as trusted members of the organisation’s leadership structure.

Security sources reportedly viewed the development as a major indication of widening divisions and suspicion among the terrorist group’s commanders.

“The detention of influential commanders and religious figures by their own leader reflects an atmosphere of deep mistrust within the organisation.

“It suggests that Ba Shuwa is increasingly concerned about possible ideological drift, dissent or covert influence among even his closest associates,” a security source familiar with the development said.

The arrests were also said to have increased uncertainty among fighters, many of whom reportedly regarded the detained commanders as influential and reliable members of the group.

Military Pressure Mounts

The internal crisis comes amid sustained military operations by Nigerian and regional forces against ISWAP positions in the Lake Chad Basin.

Security forces have continued to conduct intelligence-led operations aimed at weakening the group’s command structure and disrupting its activities.

Military psychological campaigns have also reportedly targeted both senior commanders and lower-ranking fighters, with messages designed to encourage defections and deepen distrust within the organisation.