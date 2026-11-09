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Gunmen Kill Four, Including Soldier In Plateau

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Map of Plateau State, Nigeria
Map of Plateau State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • Gunmen killed four people, including a 15-year-old boy and a soldier, in Bel village, Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, on Sunday night, community representatives confirmed.
  • Resident Bulus Bot said the attackers entered the village at about nine p.m. and opened fire on residents, killing some and injuring others.
  • Berom Youth Moulders Association spokesman Rwang Tengwong urged security agencies to prosecute the attackers; police and military authorities had not commented when the report was filed.

A 15-year-old boy and a soldier were among four people killed when gunmen attacked Bel village in Sho community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday night.

Several other persons sustained injuries in the attack, which reportedly occurred at about 9 pm on Sunday.

A resident, Bulus Bot, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, said the attackers invaded the village at night and opened fire on residents.

“The gunmen stormed the community at about 9 p.m. and opened fire on innocent citizens, leaving some people dead and others injured,” he said.

He described the attack as disturbing, noting that it had heightened fears among residents over their safety.

The Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the killings. He identified three of the victims as 15-year-old Emmanuel Dachung, Joseph Gyang, 28, and Emmanuel Yohanna, 32.

Tengwong added that a soldier was also killed in the attack, bringing the death toll to four.

The youth leader condemned the killings, describing them as unacceptable. He urged security agencies to track down and prosecute those responsible, stressing the need for decisive action to prevent further attacks.

As of the time of filing this report, the police and the military had not commented on the incident.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Adeniyi Damilola is an Assistant Editor at Naija News with nine years of experience covering politics, business, and education. He holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from Ekiti State University, which shapes his understanding of people and public affairs. Contact him at adeniyidamilola2@gmail.com.

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