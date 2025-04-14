What Is Happening In Bokkos Is Ethnic Cleansing – Gov Mutfwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated that herdsmen attacks in Bokkos were ethnic cleansing.

Naija News reports that Governor Mutfwang stated this on Sunday when he hosted former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said the attacks were deliberate and orchestrated genocide targeting indigenous communities.

“What is happening in Bokkos is nothing short of genocide. This is not a matter of political correctness. It is a systematic and brutal attempt to displace our people. Entire communities have been overrun, homes taken over, and stolen building materials are now being used to construct settlements for the aggressors. This cannot and must not continue,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang praised Obi for his empathy and personal sacrifice in traveling to Plateau State to commiserate with the grieving communities.

“This visit is not just symbolic, it is a powerful statement of solidarity in a time of sorrow.

“Peter Obi’s compassion for the vulnerable has always been evident, and his presence here is deeply appreciated,” he added.

Speaking, Obi decried increasing attacks on communities across the country. He noted that Nigeria is not at war and there should be no reason why citizens should flee their homes.

“This must end. We must speak for the voiceless and stand fearlessly for justice,” he said.