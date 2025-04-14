Why Should Citizens flee Home When We Are Not At War - Peter Obi

Former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has decried herdsmen attack in Bokkos, Plateau State.

Naija News reported that at least 52 residents of Bokkos were killed in herdsmen attacks.

In his condolence visit to the community on Sunday, Obi noted that the killing was saddening and unacceptable.

He stressed that Nigeria was not at war and should not be experiencing the mass killing of citizens by criminals.

“What has happened in these communities is very saddening and utterly unacceptable.

“Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes when we are not at war. Every life is precious, and no Nigerian, regardless of where they live should have to live in fear or uncertainty.

“My deepest condolences go to the families and communities who have suffered tragic losses. No words can truly capture the pain and devastation that such senseless violence brings.

“My heart is with the people of Bokkos, the displaced children, women, and entire communities, during this difficult time,” he said.

The former Governor of Anambra State called on the government and security agencies to step up and addressing insecurity challenging the country.

“Now, more than ever, leadership and compassion are essential. I stand in solidarity with Plateau State and remain committed to supporting all efforts toward peace, justice, and healing.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may the people find strength, comfort, and unity as they rebuild their lives,” he added.