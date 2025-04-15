IGP Visits Plateau, Reviews Strategies, Deployment [Photos]

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has visited Plateau State following incidents that resulted in the deaths of many Nigerians.

Naija News reports that a series of tragic incidents occurred in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, resulting in the death of scores of residents.

In a statement on Tuesday by Force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP was accompanied on the visit by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force, AIG Funsho Adegboye; AIG Zone 4, AIG Zachariah Fera, and Commandant Police Staff College Jos, AIG Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka.

Upon his arrival in Plateau State, the IGP visited the State Government House, where he commiserated with the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and the good people of Plateau State.

The statement added: “During his discussion with Gov. Mutfwang, the IGP condemned the attacks and reassured His Excellency that the Nigeria Police Force would carry its best efforts to douse the rising tensions and bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice.

“The IGP also seized the opportunity to hold a brief meeting with tactical commanders to review strategies employed in the deployment of police operational personnel and operational assets provided to further augment the available security emplacement in the state. The Inspector-General of Police has further directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, mni, to take charge and oversee the operations aimed at restoring peace and serenity to Plateau State.

“The Nigeria Police Force once again reaffirms its commitment to the good people of Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole. The Force remains resolute towards bringing the perpetrators of these attacks to justice and restoring peace to the affected communities.”