Peter Obi Storms Benin To Campaign For Labour Party Governorship Candidate In Edo, Olumide Akpata (Photos)

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Saturday joined a host of other party leaders and stakeholders to officially kick off the party’s campaign for the September 21 governorship polls in Edo State.

According to Obi, he joined other leaders of the Labour Party and well-wishers to support the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Olumide Akpata and his running mate, Yusuf Kadiri, in their quest to take over the Edo State government during the polls.

The former Anambra State Governor called for free, fair, and credible elections in Edo State.

Some other party leaders who were also at the campaign launch included Senators Neda Imasuen, Victor Umeh, Chief Kelvin Chukwu, and Dr Tony Nwoye.

Sharing pictures from the campaign via his X account, Obi wrote: “Today, in Benin City, Edo State Capital, I joined the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Barrister

@OlumideAkpata, and his running mate, Alhaji Yusuf Kadiri, as they officially launched their campaign for the Edo State Governorship 2024 elections.

“Also with us were the National leadership of the Party, including Distinguished Senators, Neda Imasuen, Victor Umeh, Chief Kelvin Chukwu, and Dr Tony Nwoye, and our numerous LP members, and well-wishers.

“The campaign in Edo State, aimed to connect with the people and spread our message of hope and transformation for a new Nigeria. It started from our LP Gubernatorial candidate campaign Secretariat and concluded with a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, where we sought royal blessings for free, fair, and credible elections and reaffirmed our commitment to Edo State’s welfare and prosperity. -PO.”