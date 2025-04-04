Abure Is Still The National Chairman – Labour Party

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party has said he remains the National Chairman of the party.

Naija News reported that a five-man panel of the Supreme Court, in a ruling on Friday, dismissed the Court of Appeal ruling that recognized Abure as Labour Party’s Chairman.

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court stated that the Appeal Court lacked the jurisdiction to pronounce Abure the national chairman of LP having earlier found that the substance of the case was about the party’s leadership.

It held that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of the party over which courts lacked jurisdiction.

It proceeded to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the Abure’s faction of the LP for being unmeritorious.

Reacting to the ruling in a brief statement on the party’s 𝕏 handle, Abure-led faction’s National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiorah Ifoh, wrote that the Supreme Court also struck out the Caretaker Committee Chairman of LP, Nenadi Usman‘s suit.

He added that ABure remains the party’s national chairman.

“Supreme Court strikes out Nenadi, Abure suits, says only Political Parties can determine who their leaders are. It also said that the courts shouldn’t dabble into the affairs of the political parties. Abure is still the National Chairman of the Labour Party,” he wrote.