Okpebholo: We Won’t Allow Evil Forces To Destroy Edo – Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has declared that his kingdom and the people of Benin will continue to pray for Governor Monday Okpebholo not to allow evil forces to destroy the state.

According to him, his forebears brought Governor Okpebholo to restore the former glory of Edo State.

Naija News reports that the Oba made these comments during a solidarity visit from Governor Okpebholo to his palace in Benin, following the governor’s victory at the Edo Governorship Election Tribunal, which confirmed his election.

He referred to the governor as a genuine son of the land and urged his ancestors to bless him and his family for resisting the schemes of wrongdoers that threatened the state.

In an unusual gesture, the Oba raised Okpebholo from his kneeling position, expressing confidence that the governor’s administration would bring significant development to the region.

Speaking in the Edo language, Oba Ewuare declared, “May all be well with you, your wife, and your children. Your path to Edo has been sanctioned by our ancestors.

“Our ancestors brought you to restore the lost glory of Edo State, which evil doers wanted to ruin. We have been praying, and we will continue to pray for you, not to allow evil forces to destroy Edo.”

Okpebholo expressed his gratitude to Oba Ewuare for his support and advocacy on his behalf and for the Edo State.

He characterized his triumph at the tribunal as a significant milestone, referring to it as the “sweetest judgment ever” in history, and highlighted that the three-member panel reached the decision unanimously.

“This it the first time we have seen a judgment where all the judges agreed that Monday Okpebholo won the election,” the governor added.