I Will Give Tinubu Excellent Pass Mark, He Has Kept His Campaign Promises – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has lamented over the economic crisis plaguing the nation.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, Obi stated that President Bola Tinubu has kept to his campaign promises.

The former Anambra governor asserted that during the president’s campaign, he consistently promised that he would continue where his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari stopped.

He maintained that he would score Tinubu an excellent pass mark for living up to his promise.

According to him, ‘’President Tinubu has kept to his campaign promises. Throughout the campaigns, he consistently maintained that he will continue from where Buhari stopped and he has done very well.

“I will give him excellent pass mark. Dollar was N460, it is now N1500. Fuel was N238, it is now about N700. Diesel was N844, it is now N1415. A bag of rice was 40 to 35 thousand, it is now about 80, 000. A bag of beans was similar, it is now about 90, 000. Garri was 27-28, it is now 49 to 50, 000. A tuber of yam was about 2700 to 3000, now it is about 10, 000.

“Tomato basket was about 40, 000, now it is about 150, 000. Electricity was N66 per kilowatt, now it is about N200.

“You can go on and on. Our debts! Even bread which is the basic things other countries are subsidizing like Egypt . Small bread was N450 is now N900. The big one that was N900 is now N1500.

“Everything has headed south, Adherence to the rule of law has worsened. Nepotism is at the highest’’