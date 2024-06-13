Peter Obi Responds To Soyinka, Okupe Over Comments About Being Unfit To Lead Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has responded to Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, over comments about being unfit to lead Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that Soyinka had last month, during an interview with Journalists, said Peter Obi’s failure to curb his supporters attacking others with opposing views online was a pointer that he is unfit to lead a country like Nigeria.

The literary icon also accused Peter Obi of encouraging ‘Obidients’ to attack him and others with opposing views online.

Responding to Soyinka, the former Governor of Anambra State, in an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, dismissed claims of inciting his supporters to attack anyone on social media.

Obi said he had never, knowingly or unknowingly, asked the Obidients or the younger ones to say anything against anyone.

He said, “Quit frankly, I will not make a comment on that when Soyinka is a father, I have a policy, I don’t respond when my fathers talk. I leave it to them because when I become of their age, I want those younger generations to respect me, and I would put myself in a position to be respected. One of the things he also talked about was the Obidients me inciting them, I will never and I have never asked any of the Obidients or the young people to say anything bad against an elder or a priest, pastor, Imma or political office holder.

“On my competence, that is left for Nigerians, I have been a successful businessman in the private sector and I have been in the corporate world and I can say I am one of the most successful.”

Asked about his position on the recent comment of the former Director-General of his campaign, Doyin Okupe, Peter Obi said, “It does not hurt, it a personal assessment to him and what we are talking now is the present position of the economy, is garri cheaper? is the comment will make garri or yam cheaper, or manage corruption? it is fine with me. I don’t do politics of he says or she says. We have issues in the country, lets deal with them.”