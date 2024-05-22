We Have Put Ningi Behind Us, His Suspension Has Been Addressed – Senate

The Senate has said that if suspended Senator Abdul Ningi wants his suspension reversed, he has the right to put it forward before the lawmakers for consideration.

They, however, stated that if Ningi fails to make any move the matter would be put behind the Upper Chamber.

Recall that the Senate on 12th March, 2024 suspended Senator Ningi for three months over allegations that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion.

Following his suspension, Ningi through his lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) gave the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio a seven-day ultimatum to lift the suspension placed on him.

Advertisement

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South disclosed that the suspension of Senator Ningi has been addressed by the Senate.

Adaramodu said, “We have said if he (Ningi) wants a variation of the decision taken by the entire Senate, the Senate will sit down and take another decision. It must be by the entire 108 senators. It is not Ningi vs Akpabio, or Ningi vs Senator Adaramodu.

“We have put Ningi behind us. If we want to rescind that decision, the entire Senate will put it forward and decide on its merit.”