Suspended Senator Abdul Ningi Returns To National Assembly

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi, made a notable return to the National Assembly on Tuesday after a suspension that lasted over two months.

He was seen on the premises accompanied by Senator Suleiman Kawu of Kano South, marking his official resumption of legislative duties.

Senator Ningi’s suspension, which began in March, was originally set for three months following allegations he made about the 2024 budget being inflated by ₦3 trillion.

However, his early recall was propelled by a motion sponsored by Minority Leader Abba Moro, alongside Senators Olalere Oyewumi of Osun South and Osita Ngwu of Enugu West.

In presenting the motion, Senator Moro emphasized the importance of Ningi’s return, noting that he had served two-thirds of his suspension period and highlighted the need for his immediate reinstatement to resume his legislative responsibilities.

The Senate’s decision to recall Ningi resolves the earlier controversies surrounding the budget allegations and underscores the chamber’s readiness to move forward with its legislative agenda.

The minority leader had said, “Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, being under suspension, has spent over two months outside the precincts of the National Assembly Complex and needs to return to continue with his legislative activities as the senator representing Bauchi central senatorial district.

“Flowing from the above, the senate minority leadership takes full responsibility for the actions of our colleague Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi and apologises on his behalf.”