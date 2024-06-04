Akpabio Issues Advice To Ningi Upon Resumption From Suspension

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, welcomed Senator Abdul Ningi back to the Senate on Tuesday, urging reconciliation and a forward focus after the Bauchi Central Senator resumed following a three-month suspension.

Senator Ningi had been suspended in March due to allegations he made about the 2024 budget during a BBC Hausa interview, in which he claimed the budget was padded and unfairly skewed against the North.

The suspension, which was intended to last three months, was cut short after 75 days when Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro spearheaded a reconciliation effort and expressed regret on Ningi’s behalf. This gesture led to Ningi’s early recall on May 28.

Upon his return to the National Assembly, which coincided with the suspension of the national strike by organized labour, Ningi addressed his colleagues in the Senate.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to return earlier than scheduled and to continue his legislative duties.

In his remarks, Senator Akpabio emphasized the need for unity and a collective focus on national development, stating, “Let bygones be bygones.”

He encouraged Ningi and other senators to work together constructively as they address the numerous challenges facing the nation.

Ningi’s suspension had originally been met with mixed reactions, highlighting the often tense and politically charged atmosphere within the National Assembly.

His early return marks a significant step towards smoothing over parliamentary discord and focusing on governance and legislative responsibilities.

Ningi said: “Mr President, Distinguished colleagues, I rise with profound humility to commend the Senate, its President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate leadership and the minority caucus for recalling me from suspension.

“I was in Turkey when the news got to me last week and I’m very much appreciative of the gesture.

“I’m happy to be back at home because the National Assembly is like home to me, having served as House leader, Deputy Senate Leader in the past and now as one of the Distinguished serving senators.

”I also thank my State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, the people of Bauchi State and other Nigerians who reached out to me in one way or the other during the period that has now been put behind.”

Responding, Akpabio said, “Distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi, you are a very resourceful person needed in the 10th Senate. Electorates from Bauchi Central Senatorial District voted you in. You are welcome, and let bygone be bygone.”