Ningi’s Saga Should Be A Great Lesson To Nigerian Senators – APGA Chieftain

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general election, Abdullahi Koli, has urged members of the National Assembly to desist from suspending their colleagues over unclear allegations.

Koli, who incidentally is from the Bauchi Central Senatorial District, expressed pleasure over the return of Senator Abdul Ningi.

He argued that the assembly had no constitutional right whatsoever to suspend Ningi in the first instance, especially as the matter was not thoroughly investigated.

Koli maintained that Senator Ningi’s saga should be a great lesson to the National Assembly and the entire senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The APGA chieftain shared his reservation during an interview with Punch.

While expressing his confidence in Senator Ningi’s representation, Koli called on the National Assembly to henceforth desist from such undemocratic decisions of suspending its members without investigating the truth of allegations against any member.

Koli stated, “If somebody is trying to defend himself, he should be allowed, and therefore be given enough time to defend himself.

“Moreover, there was no committee, nothing, and the Senate just decided to take action on him.”

He expressed concern that Ningi’s absence from the National Assembly created a great gap bordering on his contributions to the debate in the House.

“He contributed a lot to the assembly not only in favour of his zone and state but in favour of the nation and the next generation.

“But that has been done. It should not be allowed to repeat itself because all the constitutional provisions did not allow for suspension of any member. But, we are law-abiding citizens, and that is why we did not take it in the wrong way,” Koli added.