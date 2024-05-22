FG Reveals How Tinubu Plans To Celebrate One-Year In Office

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office will be marked without any fanfare.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office will be a low-key celebration.

Naija News reports that the Minister disclosed this on Wednesday during a World Press conference to commence “Ministerial Sectoral Updates” as part of the activities to mark President Tinubu’s one year in office.

During the conference, Idris stressed that the low-key celebration was a conscious decision made in light of current national circumstances, highlighting the administration’s attentiveness to the nation’s difficulties.

Advertisement

“The anniversary is going to be low key, there would be no major ceremony but sectorial briefing by the ministers.

“The essence is to ensure that government funds are kept for the people,” the minister said.

According to the Minister of Information, the government is committed to educating the public about its policies and accomplishments.

Advertisement

Also present at the conference were, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.