Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 10th April, 2024

Advertisement

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 10th April 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Naija News reports that Eid-el-Fitr is an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of Ramadan; a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and to His command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

In a statement On Tuesday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu greets the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world, praying that their supplications and sacrifices this season and even after will receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

As he emphasized during an iftar with Nigeria’s leaders of thought and conscience, President Tinubu appeals to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation,

Tinubu said: “We are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire“.

The President also prays that the lessons, blessings, and joys of this season abide with us always while wishing Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the government of President Bola Tinubu of always attempting to insult its way out of inquiries made into the activities of the government.

Atiku, in a statement on Tuesday, also knocked the Tinubu government, saying it can’t continue to keep Nigerians in the dark over government spendings.

The former Vice President in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, also dared President Tinubu to disclose the full cost of the Lagos-Calabar highway project and how it got the design, and right of way for the project in 7 months.

The challenge comes as a response to the Tinubu government, which had earlier faulted the comments made by Atiku on the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Recall that Atiku had, in a statement on Sunday issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the Bola Tinubu administration is engaged in questionable dealings over the coastal highway construction.

He said Tinubu puts personal business interests before Nigerian infrastructure and there is so much secrecy with the project.

Reacting to Atiku’s comments in an interview with The Punch, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the claims as “erroneous” and “irresponsible.”

But Atiku said in a statement on Tuesday that the Tinubu administration could not continue to keep silent on how much of public funds would be spent on the project at a time Nigeria was still facing dire economic challenges.

The former Vice President questioned the Tinubu administration’s decision to award the contract to Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech without a competitive bidding.

He had also wondered why the Tinubu administration released N1.06tn for the pilot phase or 6% of the project, which begins at Eko Atlantic and is expected to terminate at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially designated Thursday, April 11th, 2024, as an extra public holiday in observance of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

This was made known in a statement early on Tuesday morning by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo.

The statement added that the Minister of Interior, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.

Naija News recalls the Federal Government had earlier declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April 2024 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known in a statement on Sunday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

However, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, declared that the celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria will take place on Wednesday, 10th April as the new crescent was not sighted in the country on Monday night.

By implication, the Muslim faithful in the country would observe the Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the decision is based on the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the new moon was not sighted.

This development prompted the federal government to declare Thursday as an extra holiday in celebration of the 2024 Eid-El-Fitr.

The Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola has said the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is sick and not physically fit to ascend the throne.

Ajibola stated this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at his Sanyo private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, he (Ajibola) is Olakulehin’s second in command, and they have not communicated how to meet with others to begin the necessary processes for enthronement since the Olubadan-designate returned on Friday.

He added that some people are just trying to force Oba Olakulehin because of their own selfish interests but it is important they allow him to get well.

A Kano High Court has fixed April 17, 2024, as the date to arraign the immediate past Governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his wife, and six others.

The accused persons will be arraigned on eight-count charges concerning dollar bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds, including alleged $413,000 and N1.38bn bribery, among others.

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano had vowed to probe Ganduje, saying he brought shame to the people of Kano during his tenure.

In the writ of summon, other respondents in the suit are Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

In the criminal suit filed against the 8 respondents, the Kano State Government said it has assembled 15 witnesses to appear before the Court.

The matter is fixed for 17th April 2024 before Justice Usman Na’aba of the State High Court.

Confirming the development in a chat with Daily Trust, the State Attorney General, Haruna Isah Dederi, said the case has been filed, and all parties involved will be served accordingly.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has sacked the Julius Abure-led national working committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP).

In a communique issued at the end of its political commission stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, the NLC passed a vote of no-confidence on the March 27 National Convention that re-elected Abure as chairman.

The NLC said it approved the constitution of a transition committee at its stakeholders’ meeting, under the leadership of the NLC political commission, to manage the affairs of the party in the interim.

The Congress resolved that the transition committee should conduct the affairs of the party pending the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention.

The World Bank has forecasted a promising uptick in the growth rates of African economies, with expectations of an increase from 2.6 per cent in 2023 to 3.4 per cent in 2024 and further to 3.8 per cent by 2025.

Naija News reports that this positive outlook is encapsulated in the bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse Report, which attributes the anticipated rebound primarily to a rise in private consumption alongside a decrease in inflation across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite this optimistic projection, the report cautions that the recovery path is laced with uncertainties due to several external and internal challenges.

These include the unpredictability of the global economic climate, the burden of increasing debt service obligations, frequent natural disasters, and the aggravation of conflicts and violence across the region.

While the median inflation rate is expected to cool down from 7.1 to 5.1 percent in 2024, it will remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The report also highlights a concerning trend among over half of the African governments struggling with external liquidity problems and unsustainable debt, emphasizing that the growth rates, although improving, will still fall short of significantly impacting poverty reduction.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has assured Nigerians that the current hike in food prices is only temporary and that things will get better soon.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave this assurance on behalf of the federal government in Sokoto State.

Idris who was at the flag-off ceremony of a food distribution at the Government House in Sokoto yesterday, emphasized that the distribution of grains formed an integral part of a comprehensive intervention program being implemented by the federal government.

This program, he said, aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the people and stimulate sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

The minister announced the release of 42,000 metric tonnes (MT) of various food commodities from the National Strategic Food Reserve.

These essential supplies, he said, will be distributed to vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

The minister further highlighted President Tinubu’s concern regarding the escalating food prices and his unwavering determination to ensure the availability and affordability of essential food items for Nigerians.

The recently impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has initiated steps to file a formal petition against the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Following his impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly, Shaibu, through the legal representation of B.I. Dakum and Co., has contacted the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, for a complaint form.

The request, dated April 8, 2024, comes in the aftermath of the seven-man panel’s investigation into misconduct and perjury allegations against Shaibu, which led to his impeachment.

The panel, constituted by Chief Judge Okungbowa, has faced scrutiny over its procedures and conclusions.

Shaibu’s legal move, articulated in a letter signed by Adaze A. Emwanta, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation under Governor Godwin Obaseki, alleges that Justice Okungbowa abused his office, engaged in official misconduct, and violated his oath of office.

The letter underscores Shaibu’s intention to formalize these accusations by filing a petition under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017.

The Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cautioned that hotels, schools, and other establishments that charge dollars from their local customers risk arrest.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, who made this known on Monday, said action would be taken against individuals involved in the dollarization of the economy.

According to him, the exception is if foreigners come in to transact business and the only means of transacting is their credit card, and dollar but to charge local customers in dollars or other foreign currencies would no longer be allowed.

Speaking via the commission’s monthly e-magazine, EFCC Alert, Olukoyede said charging local activities and customers in dollars is against Nigeria’s constitution.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.