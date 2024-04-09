They Are Only Temporary – FG Speaks On Rising Food Prices, Economic Hardship

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has assured Nigerians that the current hike in food prices is only temporary and that things will get better soon.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave this assurance on behalf of the federal government in Sokoto State yesterday.

Idris who was at the flag-off ceremony of a food distribution at the Government House in Sokoto yesterday, emphasized that the distribution of grains formed an integral part of a comprehensive intervention program being implemented by the federal government.

This program, he said, aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the people and stimulate sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

The minister announced the release of 42,000 metric tonnes (MT) of various food commodities from the National Strategic Food Reserve.

These essential supplies, he said, will be distributed to vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

The minister further highlighted President Tinubu’s concern regarding the escalating food prices and his unwavering determination to ensure the availability and affordability of essential food items for Nigerians.

This commitment, he stressed, is exemplified by the approval of the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains, including sorghum, millet, and maize, as well as 60,000 metric tonnes of rice through millers.

According to Idris, it was under no illusion that the President’s policy reform would be without some transitional pains.

“The government calls for continued patience and understanding from Nigerians as we push through these difficult times into a season of abundant benefits and truly renewed Hope. As the President never fails to emphasize, these headwinds we face are only temporary, and we will surely overcome them,” the Minister said.