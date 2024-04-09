Shaibu To File Petition Against Edo CJ Over Impeachment

Advertisement

The recently impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has initiated steps to file a formal petition against the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Following his impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly, Shaibu, through the legal representation of B.I. Dakum and Co., has contacted the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, for a complaint form.

The request, dated April 8, 2024, comes in the aftermath of the seven-man panel’s investigation into misconduct and perjury allegations against Shaibu, which led to his impeachment.

The panel, constituted by Chief Judge Okungbowa, has faced scrutiny over its procedures and conclusions.

Shaibu’s legal move, articulated in a letter signed by Adaze A. Emwanta, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation under Governor Godwin Obaseki, alleges that Justice Okungbowa abused his office, engaged in official misconduct, and violated his oath of office.

The letter underscores Shaibu’s intention to formalize these accusations by filing a petition under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017.

The letter titled “Re: Notice to obtain a complaint form to file a formal complaint against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecrating his oath of office,” reads in part, “We write as Solicitors to Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, who until this morning was Deputy Governor of Edo State.

“Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has instructed us to file a formal complaint to your council against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of his oath of office.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to formally request a complaint form prescribed under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017 to enable our client to file his complaint against the subject Judge.”