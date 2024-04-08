A Broken Marriage Is Not Always A Reflection Of Failure – Charly Boy Reacts To AY’s Marital Crisis

Advertisement

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has reacted to AY Makun’s marital crisis.

Naija News reports that AY recently took to social media to reveal that his marriage of 20 years was slipping out of his hands.

The comedian’s revelation was greeted with mixed reactions from netizens.

Reacting to the development Charly Boy argued that “it is not always true that a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.”

He added that “sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals”.

On his X handle, he wrote: “Abegi make una leave AY alone.

“It is not always true dat a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

“Sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals.

“20yrs no bi beans.

“Una Well done.

“AY, edi ok.

“It’s unfortunate but sh*t happens. Who never f*ckup raise ur hands.”

‘I Don’t Dive Into Drama’ – Mabel Makun Reacts As Her Husband, Comedian AY Confirms Marriage Crash

Meanwhile, Nigerian fashion designer, Mabel Makun, the wife AY, has reacted after the latter confirmed their marriage crash.

Naija News reported that there have been rumours that the movie star and his wife have parted ways over alleged infidelity.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing some things that he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage slip away.

However, Mabel took to her Instagram page to share a post moments after her husband confirmed rumours of crisis in their marriage.

Mabel stated that she doesn’t dive into drama but simply removes herself.

She wrote, “Distance is my new response to disrespect. I don’t react, I don’t argue, I don’t dive into the drama. I simply remove myself.”