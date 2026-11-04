America Has Done It, Can Nigerians Do The Same? – Charly Boy Reacts To Outcome Of US Midterm Elections 

Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has reacted to the outcome of the United States midterm elections.

Naija News reports that he used the development to warn Nigerian politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Charly Boy said the US elections had reminded politicians that political power ultimately belongs to the people and that voters have the ability to change the direction of government through their votes.

He wrote: “My people, America just give us another reminder say no matter how powerful you be, no matter how much political structure you get behind you, the people still get a voice, and that voice fit change the direction of government.

“The Democrats don make a major statement in the midterm elections, with voters sending a strong message about the direction of the country under Donald Trump.

“Now, make we bring the matter come Nigeria. Our own 2027 general election dey approach. Politicians don begin their calculations, alliances dey form, promises go soon plenty, and everybody go come tell us why dem deserve our votes.

“Before you give anybody your vote, ask questions: Wetin happen to the promises wey dem make? How better don our lives become? Where are the jobs, security, affordable living and opportunities? And most importantly, who is taking responsibility when things go wrong?

“America has just reminded its politicians that votes are not permanent gifts. Nigerians must also remember that our votes are our voices.

“The real question is not who wants power in 2027. The question is: who understands what it means to be trusted with power? Area Fada don talk am. Democracy no be spectator sport, it’s not about sharing Rice.”