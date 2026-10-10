I Have Never Taken Alcohol – Charly Boy

Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has disclosed that his favourite drink is water.

According to the Maverick boss, he has never taken alcohol in his life.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy disclosed this during an interview with Leadership.

When asked what his favourite drink was, he said, “Water. I have never taken alcohol. I don’t drink, but I smoke.”

Speaking further, Charly Boy urged men to take their health seriously and advised them to stop keeping quiet about their problems.

He reminisced about how he went on national TV to share his health issues after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He said. “It has become a pandemic. You know how reckless men are now. For a long time, men have borne their pains silently, because “men don’t cry”. Men erroneously believe that’s what shows that they are strong. But all of that is nonsense and rubbish. When I was diagnosed with cancer, I went on national TV and announced that my John Thomas had died (laughs). I am not the one to pretend that I am that strong. I know men are just afraid, because anything that affects their John Thomas, they are scared to say it out. But prostate cancer isn’t something that kills anybody instantly if you do the right thing by checking yourself up. It is said that prevention is better than cure. From as early as 35-40, you will start checking your prostate for early signs.”