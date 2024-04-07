‘I Don’t Dive Into Drama’ – Mabel Makun Reacts As Her Husband, Comedian AY Confirms Marriage Crash

Advertisement

Nigerian fashion designer, Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian ace comedian cum actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has reacted after the latter confirmed their marriage crash.

Naija News reported that there have been rumours that the movie star and his wife have parted ways over alleged infidelity.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing some things that he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage slip away.

However, Mabel took to her Instagram page to share a post moments after her husband confirmed rumours of crisis in their marriage.

Mabel stated that she doesn’t dive into drama but simply removes herself.

She wrote, “Distance is my new response to disrespect. I don’t react, I don’t argue, I don’t dive into the drama. I simply remove myself.”

Meanwhile, AY, has revealed how his support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, affected his life.

Naija News reports that the filmmaker, during the AY Live Easter Sunday show, said his decision to support Peter Obi wasn’t because he was a politician but because he wanted Nigeria to change for the better.

According to AY, many people pressured him during the campaign to speak up, which he did, and it was the beginning of his problems.

The comedian said his Lagos mansion surprisingly caught fire, which he believes was due to his political support for the former Governor of Anambra State.

AY added that the government should be the next person Nigerians should fear and respect after God.