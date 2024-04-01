How My Support For Peter Obi Caused Problems For Me – Comedian AY

Advertisement

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has revealed how his support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, affected his life.

Naija News reports that the filmmaker, during the AY Live Easter Sunday show, said his decision to support Peter Obi wasn’t because he was a politician but because he wanted Nigeria to change for the better.

According to AY, many people pressured him during the campaign to speak up, which he did, and it was the beginning of his problems.

The comedian said his Lagos mansion surprisingly caught fire, which he believes was due to his political support for the former Governor of Anambra State.

AY added that the government should be the next person Nigerians should fear and respect after God.

He said, “I supported Peter Obi, and as I am here, I still stand before you to tell you that I don’t regret supporting Peter Obi. But na, from there, my problems started o. My house burn, your house don burn before?

“The decision I made was to support Peter Obi, not because I am a politician but because I want change and I want Nigeria to become better. No be say I be politician, I know nothing about politics, but nobody advised me. People kept saying to me, that my voice must be heard. You have over 25 million followers across all social media platforms. That’s why they heard my voice. As they hear my voice my house burnt. After God the next person you should fear and respect is government.

“Try government, they will shock you. See what happened to Very Dark Man, he was in a Very Dark cell.”