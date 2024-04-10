I’m Committed To Moving Forward’ – Mabel Makun Speaks On Lies Peddled Over Marriage Crash

Advertisement

Interior designer, Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian ace comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has addressed some lies peddled against her and her husband over their marriage crash.

Naija News earlier reported that there have been rumours that the movie star and his wife parted ways over alleged infidelity.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing some things he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage and friendship of 20 years slip away.

Also, three unnamed female celebrities have been fingered in the crashed marriage.

In a post via Instagram, Mabel urged the public to give her and her husband some level of privacy because of their children, whose mental health and general well-being should be prioritized.

She noted that many lies have been peddled against her on social media, but she would not address them because of her children.

According to Mabel, it is a challenging period for them, and she pleaded with the public for consideration and privacy.

She wrote, “I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages that I have received from everyone.

“However, my silence should not be misunderstood, and also the father of my children, whom I have been with for some years, deserves a certain level of respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties. Most importantly, because of our children, whose mental health and general well-being should be prioritized.

“Many lies have been peddled against me and attacks orchestrated on the social media space, but I will honour my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies.

“Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage have taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. Despite the rumors or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.

“While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life. Also as we navigate this change, I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and I) find our own path forward.

“I wish him the very best in his journey as well. God bless us all.”