Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 2nd May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 2nd May 2024.

The PUNCH: The ongoing negotiations for a new minimum wage have deadlocked following the inability of the Federal Government and organised labour to reach a consensus on the issue. President Bola Tinubu gave this indication in his speech during this year’s International Workers’ Day celebration in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Vanguard: GOVERNORS, yesterday, commended workers on their resilience and promised to prioritise their welfare and ensure better working conditions including a pay rise. They spoke at May Day rallies held across the nation. The governors spoke as the Labour leaders, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and other stakeholders urged the government and other employers to prioritize workers’ welfare and address their numerous challenges.

The Nation: A living wage is coming soon for Nigerian workers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured them on May Day. He said the issues that prevented the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage from reaching a consensus would soon be resolved.

Daily Trust: Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has lamented that the devaluation of naira, Nigeria’s currency was the biggest mess for his company in 2023. Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Industries Limited made this statement during the annual general meeting of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.