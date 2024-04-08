‘Three Nigerian Female Celebrities Involved In Comedian AY’s Marriage Crash’

Advertisement

Three Nigerian female celebrities whose names were not disclosed have been fingered in the marriage crash of comedian AY and his wife, Mabel Makun.

Naija News earlier reported that there have been rumours that the movie star and his wife parted ways over alleged infidelity.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing some things that he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage and friendship of 20 years slip away.

In a post via Instagram on Monday, celebrity journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, alleged that three beautiful female celebrities were involved in the marriage breakup.

She also alleged that a female fashion designer whose name was not mentioned is responsible for pimping ladies for comedian AY.

She added that there are numerous betrayals in marriage breakups.

She wrote, “Three beautiful ladies partially fingered in the breakup of comedian AY’s marriage. Big Brother Star- was pregnant twice for the comedian, and the second pregnancy caused problems before it was taken out.

“Musicians babymama you are accused of gbensing him severally despite being friends with the wife.

“Actor’s wife: You are accused of warming his bed. There are receipts, and the wife is mad at you for betraying her like this.

“The fashion designer pimping for the comedian and banging his wife. These three people are part of those responsible for the crash, dont ask me to keep quiet, the betrayals are too much from the stories… This is a Nollywood script and i am waiting for the premiere…. Enjoy the rest of the day….”