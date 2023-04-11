Comedian AY’s Wife, Mabel Makun, Speaks After Basketmouth Denied AY Was Never His Friend

Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has shared a cryptic post amidst the longtime beef between her husband and colleague, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth.

Naija News reported that AY in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo said the longtime feud was due to a business transaction that went wrong.

According to AY, trouble started after Basketmouth requested him to perform at a show on his behalf and he refused to remit the agreed N30,000 payment.

AY said he reached out to the organizer who confirmed he had made payment before the show and he went ahead to share the feedback with his colleague which generated a fight.

The comedian cum filmmaker admitted he used the wrong approach in recovering his money from Basketmouth but didn’t attempt to get at him.

However, Basketmouth, during a podcast ‘Honest Bunch crew’ with media personality, Nedu, said he and AY have never been friends or had any close relationship.

The comedian alleged that AY was using lies about their feud to promote his upcoming show, stating that was his usual style.

According to him, 90% of AY’s revelations during the recent chat with Chude are all lies.

A few hours after the interview made the rounds online, AY’s wife took to her Instagram page to speak about a personal observation.

She wrote: “I have come to realize that some people pass information in an aggressive manner because they know no other way.

“Everyone can’t be soft-spoken. Understand this and know peace.”