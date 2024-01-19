Ay Makun And Mabel Unfollow Each Other On IG As She Visits Police Station, Alleges Threat To Life

Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel Makun have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This is coming hours after Mabel announced that her life was being threatened by an unnamed individual.

The mum of two also said she has been mentally abused for a long time and has had enough.

She wrote, “The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand, and if anything happens to me, there’ is just one person to be held responsible. Headed by the police station. I think I have had enough.”

Basketmouth, AY Once Lived In My Boys Quarters – Alibaba

Meanwhile, Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has disclosed that he once accommodated Basketmouth and his rival, AY Makun.

Recall that Basketmouth and AY were engaged in a 17-year-old rift until recently when the former publicly apologised to the latter.

Basketmouth also sent an invite to his former rival, AY, to attend his recent comedy show at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

Speaking on the relationship between the duo, Alibaba stated that they were living in his Boy’s Quarters years ago when they were still newbies in the entertainment industry.

The comedian made the disclosure during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

He said, “Basketmouth and AY… When you think about it, these are people who were living in BQ [boys’ quarters] with me back in the days.”