‘The Threat To My Life Is Getting Out Of Hand’ – Comedian AY’s Wife, Mabel Raises Alarm

Interior designer, Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has raised alarm over a series of threats to her life.

Naija News reports that Mabel made this known on Thursday in a post via her Instagram page.

According to her, there is only one person to be held responsible if anything happens to her, adding she has had enough of the threat.

She wrote, “The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand, and if anything happens to me, there’ is just one person to be held responsible. Headed by the police station. I think I have had enough.”

Meanwhile, AY, has explained that his rise to stardom was prayer backed with hard work.

Naija News reports that AY, in the episode of the TokeMoments podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, narrated his career trajectory, noting that he has been in the entertainment industry for 25 years.

He said he began his career as a show promoter, organising a campus beauty pageant at his alma mater, Delta State University, Abraka.

According to the actor, before leaving the backstage, he produced candidates who participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and represented Nigeria at Miss World.

AY noted that he worked as the Assistant Pageant Manager for Miss Commonwealth and was also a Personal Assistant (PA) to veteran Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, praying to be as famous as him one day.