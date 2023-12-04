‘I Didn’t See It Coming’ – Comedian AY Narrates How He Rose To Stardom

Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayodeji Makun, better known as AY, has explained that his rise to stardom was prayer backed with hard work.

Naija News reports that AY, in the latest episode of the TokeMoments podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, narrated his career trajectory, noting that he has been in the entertainment industry for 25 years.

He said he began his career as a show promoter, organising a campus beauty pageant at his alma mater, Delta State University, Abraka.

According to the actor, before leaving the backstage, he produced candidates who participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and represented Nigeria at Miss World.

AY noted that he worked as the Assistant Pageant Manager for Miss Commonwealth and was also a Personal Assistant (PA) to veteran Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, praying to be as famous as him one day.

He said, “I was working with the king of comedy, Alibaba, as his personal assistant, and we used to travel everywhere. At the airport, people wanted to take pictures with Alibaba. There I was with my small bag, grabbing his phones. I didn’t see it coming, but I prayed for it. Then, it was just a prayer point backed with hard work.”