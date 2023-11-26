AY Is Invited To My Show But Will Not Perform — Basketmouth

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, known as Basketmouth, has invited his colleague AY Makun to his upcoming concert in Lagos, signalling an end to their 17-year-old feud.

Basketmouth, in an interview with Arise TV, clarified that while AY is invited to the event at the Eko Hotel & Suites, he will not be performing or appearing on stage, as the concert’s program is already set.

He said, “AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing just came into the country about a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.”