Basketmouth, AY Once Lived In My Boys Quarters – Alibaba

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has disclosed that he once accommodated Basketmouth and his rival, AY Makun.

Recall that Basketmouth and AY were engaged in a 17-year-old rift until recently when the former publicly apologised to the latter.

Basketmouth also sent an invite to his former rival, AY, to attend his recent comedy show at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

Speaking on the relationship between the duo, Alibaba stated that they were living in his Boy’s Quarters years ago when they were still newbies in the entertainment industry.

The comedian made the disclosure during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

He said, “Basketmouth and AY… When you think about it, these are people who were living in BQ [boys’ quarters] with me back in the days.”

Christmas: Everybody Asking Me For Money This Period Does Not Have Conscience – Comedian AY

Meanwhile, AY has slammed those begging him for money.

Naija News recalls that AY lost his Lagos mansion to a fire outbreak in August this year, and he is still recovering from the incident.

In a post shared on his Instagram stories on Thursday, AY stated that people asking him for money during the Yuletide celebration do not have a conscience or lack the fear of God.

He wrote: “I am just tempted to say everybody asking me for money this period does not have conscience or lacks the fear of God. E get why”