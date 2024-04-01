Ace Comedian, Alibaba Welcomes Triplets

Advertisement

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, and his wife Mary, have announced the birth of their newly born triplets.

Alibaba, who will turn 59 in June, married Mary in 2006, and she will be 56 in July.

Alibaba took to Instagram on Monday to announce that the newborns, all boys, had been welcomed into the family two months ago.

Alibaba revealed that the boys have been named Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew.

The ace comedian’s post read, “Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our three sons, Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew, into the Akpobome family.

“It’s been two months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these three beautiful blessings.

“We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far.

“We appreciate and thank you immensely for all your prayers, love, best wishes, and gifts.

“As we celebrate the essence of the resurrection power in this period of Easter, we join our faith with yours and pray that things of joy will never be far from you.

“God will make all that needs to arise in your favour in this holy period of reawakening.

“On behalf of the Akpobomes, again, thank you.”