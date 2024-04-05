This Is Not Right – Alibaba Reacts To Bobrisky’s Arrest

Advertisement

Nigeria’s ace comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to the arrest of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News earlier reported that Bobrisky was apprehended in Lagos State on Wednesday night for mishandling naira notes.

The crossdresser was arrested for spraying and damaging the currency notes at an event.

Reacting to the development, Alibaba took to his Instagram page and shared a picture showing men spraying and stepping on currency notes at a party.

He questioned if the anti-graft agency decided not to take action against the men because of their gender.

He also questioned the justification behind Bobrisky’s arrest, stating that it was unfair.

Alibaba in apparent sarcasm implied that the EFCC disproportionately targets women, suggesting that the treatment of women in Nigeria is unjust.

“And Bobrisky was arrested for what again? Because they are men? This is not right. The other time a celebrity lady was sentenced for the same thing.

“Now, the EFCC has arrested another lady for the same thing that men get away with. The way we treat women in this country is not good. Mennnnn, I just taya,” Alibaba wrote.