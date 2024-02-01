Comedian AY ‘Frightened’ As His Daughter Turns 16

Nigerian ace comedian, actor cum filmmaker, Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY, has expressed fear as his first daughter, Michelle Makun, turns 16.

Naija News reports that the actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday, to shower love and heartfelt prayers on his daughter.

AY said it’s a wonderful experience seeing his daughter turn 16, but he is frightened over the rapid growth.

The movie star added that the daughter’s level of maturity and intelligence has shown that she is an unconventional woman with so much wisdom.

He wrote, “Seeing my baby girl Michelle turn 16 wonderful and frightening at the same time. But Adeola, your level of maturity, beauty, and dazzling intelligence has already proven you to be an unconventional young woman with so much wisdom.

“Lord, thank You for the blessing of my daughter. Teach her how to honour and love our family. Help her to be the best big sister she could be to Ayomide and prepare her to have a family of her own someday. Open her heart to respect and continue to understand the true values that keep a family together as a unit. Help her to bring honour and not disgrace or embarrassment to her family. Lord, let her know that we love her and have her best interests in mind.

“Bless her with good friends who will love her and care for her as well as encourage her to walk close to You. Give her more wisdom and discernment concerning all of her relationships and make her a godly example to those she comes in contact with. Father, give her favour with those in authority over her and bless her with lasting friendships.”