Christmas: Everybody Asking Me For Money This Period Does Not Have Conscience – Comedian AY

Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has slammed those begging him for money.

Naija News recalls that the AY lost his Lagos mansion to a fire outbreak in August this year, and he is still recovering from the incident.

In a post shared on his Instagram stories on Thursday, AY stated that people asking him for money during the Yuletide celebration do not have a conscience or lack the fear of God.

He wrote: “I am just tempted to say everybody asking me for money this period does not have conscience or lacks the fear of God. E get why”

Meanwhile, AY, has explained that his rise to stardom was prayer backed with hard work.

Naija News reports that AY, in the latest episode of the TokeMoments podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, narrated his career trajectory, noting that he has been in the entertainment industry for 25 years.

He said he began his career as a show promoter, organising a campus beauty pageant at his alma mater, Delta State University, Abraka.

According to the actor, before leaving the backstage, he produced candidates who participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and represented Nigeria at Miss World.

AY noted that he worked as the Assistant Pageant Manager for Miss Commonwealth and was also a Personal Assistant (PA) to veteran Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, praying to be as famous as him one day.