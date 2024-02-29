Geometric Power Plant: Alex Otti’s Performance Is ‘Disrespectful’ – Basketmouth Mocks Ex- Abia Governors

Nigerian ace comedian cum actor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has mocked former governors of Abia State, following the latest achievement of Governor Alex Otti.

Naija News reports that Otti, alongside other relevant stakeholders, inaugurated the Geometric Power facility, Aba Integrated Power Project.

The Governor said the Geometric Power Plant project was a result of the “power to dream”, adding that with the power project in Aba, the city is now open to national and international businesses.

In a post via Instagram on Thursday, Basketmouth said past governors might probably have mixed feelings over the recent project by Governor Otti because the performance is ‘disrespectful’.

According to the comedian, Otti’s performance within his short time in office suggests that former governors were not even local government chairmen level.

He said, “I wonder how all former Governors of Abia State are feeling now seeing Dr Otti’s current performance. His performance is so disrespectful, its suggesting that the former Governors were not even local government chairman level. Can someone please check on them to see if they are ok? hey must not take it. Okay bye.”