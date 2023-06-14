‘Staff, Applicants Deserve Better’ – AY’s Wife Shares Terrible Condition Of Immigration Office

Nigerian interior designer, Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has expressed displeasure over the awful state of the Nigerian Immigration Service passport in Ikeja.

Naija News reports that Mabel took to her Instagram page to share a video of the office which was looking terribly unhygienic and unkempt.

According to her, nobody should be subjected to working in such an unhealthy environment, stressing that both staff and applicants deserve a conducive environment.

Mabel also noted that Nigeria is one of Africa’s top oil producers and a major exporter of crude oil and petroleum products to the United States of America.

She added that Nigeria ranks 11th among 20 countries with the highest oil reserves in the world and it is bad to see the immigration service office in such a condition.

She wrote: “My experience today at the Nigerian Immigration Service passport office. Location: 5 assibifi road Agidingbi Ikeja. Nobody should be subjected to working in such an environment. The officers/staff and applicants deserve better.

“Nigeria is one of Africa’s top oil producers and a major exporter of crude oil and petroleum products to the United States of America.

“Nigeria ranks 11th of 20 countries with the highest oil reserves in the world. I have so much to say but I will stop here for now.

“God bless Nigeria”.