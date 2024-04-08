Nigerians React As Comedian AY Shows Off ‘Benefits’ After Marriage With Mabel Makun Crashed

Advertisement

Nigerian ace comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has been criticised on social media over a new post after confirming the crash of his marriage with Mabel Makun.

Naija News reported that there have been rumours that the movie star and his wife have parted ways over alleged infidelity.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing some things that he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage and friendship of 20 years slip away.

In a new twist, the thespian took to his Instagram page to share a video collage of his beautiful 15-year-old daughter and captioned it, “Benefits…”

However, the post didn’t suit many Nigerians, as some warned AY against weaponising his children following the crash of his marriage to Mabel.

favour_limiless wrote: “The temptation to use kids as weapons when a marriage crashes is usually very strong but resist this temptation as much as possible. The benefits of marriage are far beyond children, partnership, team work, companionship, etc sharing life with someone is a greatest privilege to have in this lifetime, your daughter has the right to her privacy and exposing her in this moment is rather not a very wise choice. Respect her privacy and her keep her out of this, she would prefer her parents together I’m sure, don’t weaponize your child terming her “benefits” the whole world knows she is, don’t just name it, a responsible man should stomach his pride in such a moment and refrain from any actions that will cause more lashing out and further exposing his family to public debate.”

aghogho_mena wrote: “Benefit” of the 20 years relationship. Your caption ricks of pride and ignorance. You benefited so every other thing can roast. Perhaps your ex wife is with the baby reason for you to post and daughter “benefit” Apparently you have shared the kids. Michelle is your gain and the baby is your ex wife’.. Do better you be Ose”

eghimonu wrote: “Benefits? What a selfish and immature caption.”

adeyinkadayo wrote: “This ins€nsitive post might just start the beginning of the so called mental trauma for this beautiful angel, thought the father said he was avoiding that to happen.”

cute_mjt wrote: “My respect for AY is enormous. However, this post isn’t necessary. ‘Benefit’? People are wise while many can read meanings. This post isn’t necessary…. Ofcourse we all know what you were referring to… If it’s all you benefitted from the 20years marriage then you never loved and valued your wife. This is outright disrespect. Marriage is beyond child benefit. It’s lifetime respect, value and oneness…. Your post is out of order sir or the timing is wrong…. You can do better…. May you all find reason to settle. Love and light”

twist_gender wrote: “U care about her mental health and u have that caption there sir?”

bussy_babe wrote: “Mr Ay,I might not be a celebrity but I would appreciate it if u can look into my words tonight and pls,take my advice.I might be sounding weird but pls,ignore d weirdness and listen to my words.I have looked up to u and ur wife as a role model right from my secondary school days and I so much love d compassion and love that u both share but seeing and reading your write up today breaks my heart😢😢Pls,there is no damage that is beyond repair except we don’t wanna have it repaired, pls,for the sake of these wonderful beings u called ‘benefits’ ,kindly do d needful.I know for sure that if a man is ready to let go his ego and he does the needful,most homes will not break.Pls,I’m begging u, for d sake of God and these wonderful children that u have got,ignore all what has happened and walk up to your wife for reconciliation”

consistency wrote: “Uncle AY….papa when Dey care about he pikin metal health. I greet you boss”