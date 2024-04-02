Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 2nd April 2024

President Bola Tinubu is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to partake in the inauguration ceremony of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Faye.

Naija News reports that the visit, announced by the Presidency and detailed in a statement from Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, marks President Tinubu’s first official visit to Senegal since his inauguration and underscores the significance of Nigeria-Senegal relations.

The statement, titled ‘President Tinubu to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Faye,’ highlights President Tinubu’s role as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and his participation in the event as a gesture of goodwill towards fostering regional unity and cooperation.

President Tinubu will be accompanied on this trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials, signifying the trip’s diplomatic importance.

Following the inauguration, President Tinubu is scheduled to return to Nigeria.

Non-teaching staff in Nigeria’s public universities are gearing up for an indefinite industrial action due to unpaid salaries, intensifying the educational sector’s challenges.

The aggrieved groups, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Allied Institutions (NASU), are protesting the non-payment of salaries that were withheld during their 2022 strike action.

The dispute centers around five and a half months of salaries that were withheld under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although President Bola Tinubu, in October, ordered the payment of four months’ worth of salaries to university staff, reports indicate that only the teaching staff received their payments in February, leaving the non-teaching staff uncompensated.

The situation led to a warning strike by the non-teaching staff two weeks ago, aiming to pressure the government into fulfilling their payment demands.

According to the National President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, the House of Representatives has intervened in the matter, signalling political attention to the ongoing financial dispute.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has asserted that the commission will not exempt anyone involved in economic or financial crimes.

The EFCC Boss emphasized that their scope extends beyond internet fraudsters to include pursuing mega thieves, signaling a commitment to holding all perpetrators of financial crimes accountable.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Sunday at an anti-corruption concert organized to promote greater awareness and public participation in the fight against internet crimes.

Olukoyede highlighted the progress achieved since taking office a few months ago and reiterated his dedication to a comprehensive, fully integrated campaign against corrupt activities.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is set to sell three jets in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

Naija News gathered that the proposed sale of the presidential jet is part of the cost-saving measures being adopted by the Tinubu administration.

The fleet currently has 10 aircraft, which include six jets and four helicopters, which would be reduced to seven if the planned action is successful.

The planes in the Presidential Fleet are Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) 737, Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream G500, two Falcon 7X, HS 4000, two Agusta 139, and two Agusta 101.

The BBJ 737 is the Nigerian Air Force One, which is used exclusively by the President and is designed to serve as an office and a residential quarter on air to enable the president to function effectively during his trip.

The President also uses one of the helicopters for shuttles during his trips around the country.

In October 2016, a Dassault Falcon 7x executive jet and a Beechcraft Hawker 4000 business jet were put up for sale, but the proposed sale fell through.

In a chat with The Nation, a presidential source said President Tinubu is uncomfortable with the rising cost of maintenance, hence his directive to reduce the fleet.

According to The Nation, an investigation confirmed that the presidency might have incurred over $5 million as maintenance fees in the past few months.

It was unclear the actual figure of outstanding commitments on the fleet which have not been settled.

The National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria (NABMON) has called on the Federal Government to reduce import duties on cement manufacturing components to attract more foreign investment in the sector.

The Association advised the government to reduce the import duties on the components used in manufacturing cement and also invite more global investors into the sector so that the market can determine fair prices.

The National President, NABMON, Adesegun Banjoko made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

Banjoko lamented that the present price of one bag of cement in Nigeria, currently in the region of N7,000 and N8,000 was still considered too expensive.

He noted that the threat by the government to open the borders and increase the supply of cement has also not brought down the prices.

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly for threatening to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that the lawmakers, who are loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had threatened to impeach Fubara over his refusal to implement an eight-point Peace Accord signed with Wike on the orders of President Bola Tinubu.

The state Assembly also accused Fubara of not funding the Rivers Independent Electoral Commission to conduct elections for local government councils in the State.

In a statement on Monday, the state Publicity Secretary of Rivers PDP, Sydney Tambari Gbara, charged the state lawmakers to stop disturbing the peace of the state.

He asked the Assembly to allow the courts to determine their status following their defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbara also urged the lawmakers to address their legitimacy question in the light of Section 109 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The presidency has said that it will not be distracted by the activities and thoughts of the Obidients movement.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this during a chat aired on Mic On Podcast.

He claimed that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi was employing religious and ethnic sentiments in his politics.

Reacting to questions on whether Obi’s politics and his followers could pose a threat to President Tinubu’s chances in 2027, Onanuga said the administration has no time to entertain thoughts about 2027 politics yet.

When asked to compare President Tinubu with his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, Onanuga said it would be too early to be drawing conclusions on performances as President Tinubu is barely a year in the saddle.

He, however, said that the two leaders have their human differences and different ways of attending to issues, noting that the former president had been unfairly judged by many commentators.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has encouraged the country’s youth to prioritize promoting their “Nigerianness” over ethnicity.

She also urged youths in the country to align themselves with government programs and vision, emphasizing that doing so would allow them to maximize the various opportunities available.

Naija News reports that the First Lady made these remarks while receiving executives and members of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) at her office in the State House, Abuja.

Mrs. Tinubu additionally recommended to the guests to propagate the message of investing in lives, highlighting that the Association and the Church should emphasize preaching the gospel of unity.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and other Southeast governors of conspiring to destroy the group.

Naija News reports that IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, raised the alarm in a statement issued on Monday.

Powerful said IPOB is working hard to provide security and direction that many Southeastern Governors have failed to deliver.

He further alleged that IPOB’s counterparts in the North are being funded and protected by the Nigerian government, unlike Southeastern governors.

Emma Powerful added that the conspiracy to destroy IPOB would fail because they remain the last line of defense in the region.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has condemned and warned that elected political officeholders who hoard palliatives will face divine consequences.

Naija News reports that Oluwo issued the caution during the distribution of 5kg bags of rice to women and elderly individuals in Iwo.

During the exercise, the monarch emphasized the importance of public officials’ compassion for the less privileged.

He also mentioned that it is not solely President Bola Tinubu’s responsibility to address the current economic challenges but that individuals should also show kindness to those in need.

According to him, this is a time for generosity and sharing rather than selfishly accumulating wealth or resources. Oluwo suggested that traditional rulers should oversee the distribution of palliatives due to their close connection with the grassroots community.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.