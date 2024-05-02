Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 2nd May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 2nd May 2024

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed that the new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024.

Naija News reports that the decision was made despite the Tripartite Committee On National Minimum Wage is yet to conclude its negotiations.

The Minister of State Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made this known on Wednesday while addressing Nigerian workers at the May Day celebration in Abuja.

She said it is regrettable that the new national minimum wage is not ready before today, but that a wide consultation is ongoing to ensure that the document is out together as soon as possible.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that the Federal Government is set to pay ₦2.75 Billion in compensation to those affected by the demolition exercise as a result of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He said the payment would be made today, Wednesday 1, to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

Naija News reports he made the disclosure while speaking on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State.

More compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.

The Minister also took to a jibe at the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, asking him to publicly apologise for comments made about the Lagos-calabar coastal highway.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warmest felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers’ Day, a celebration held annually to honor the contributions of the nation’s workforce.

In a statement obtained by Naija News on Wednesday and signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President praised Nigerian workers for their unwavering dedication to the country’s progress and development, acknowledging their tireless efforts and patriotic zeal in keeping the nation’s engine running.

President Tinubu specifically recognized the vital roles played by workers across various sectors, including clerical officers, security personnel, teachers, doctors, and all others who work diligently to keep the country thriving.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of all workers, highlighting initiatives such as the wage award and the forthcoming minimum wage review.

The President emphasized that fair compensation and improved working conditions are essential for the nation’s workforce, stating that “a labourer is deserving of not just any reward but fair and commensurate wages.”

He assured workers of his dedication to not only improving their welfare but also providing the necessary tools for them to succeed.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has accused the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of inciting the Igbos against the Bola Tinubu government.

Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, said Obi is deliberately leading some people of the Southeast, especially those who are not well-informed, astray over the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Speaking during an event to compensate property owners affected by the project on Wednesday in Abuja, Umahi claimed that Obi would not fight for the people even after getting them into trouble.

Recall that the 700-kilometre coastal highway has been enmeshed in controversy following the demolition of Landmark Beach Resort, valued at $200 million, to create a right of way for the project which is estimated to cost the federal government N15 trillion.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Tuesday, Obi slammed the Tinubu administration for going on with the controversial highway project in defiance of public outcry.

However, Umahi insisted there was no inhumanity meted to Landmark and that the matter should be buried because he was actively involved.

The former governor alleged that Obi goes around condemning people, thereby bringing judgment upon himself and should stop playing politics with the project.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has demanded a living wage of ₦615,000 from the federal government for Nigerian workers.

The NLC President made the demand on Wednesday, May 1, during an interview appearance on Channels TV.

Ajaero also rejected the salary increase of between 25 percent and 35 percent for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures as announced by the government on Tuesday.

According to the NLC President, the increase in salary announced by the government is a mischievous step, adding that what workers need is a new minimum wage because the old minimum wage had expired since April 18.

He, however, accused the government of killing negotiations on the new minimum wage by refusing to reconvene the meeting of the negotiating committee after it was adjourned.

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, has claimed that the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government is currently applying quasi-subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as Petrol.

Osifo stated that the quasi-subsidy is the reason the pump price of petrol remained between N617 and N700 despite the Foreign Exchange (Forex) fluctuations before the recent fuel scarcity.

In an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, Osifo claimed that the federal government is providing special foreign exchange concessions for petrol importers.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) asserted that the government exists to take care of the welfare of the people.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have urged the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Power Sector operators to promptly reverse the recent hike in electricity tariffs within one week.

In a joint address delivered on Wednesday in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 Workers’ Day, the presidents of both unions, Joe Ajaero and Fetus Osifo, expressed their discontent with the country’s inconsistent power supply, which is adversely impacting its economic progress.

They emphasized that any nation that fails to effectively and efficiently manage its energy resources is bound to face inevitable destruction.

The duo emphasized the utmost importance of the government working hand in hand with the citizens to create systems that guarantee accessible energy for every Nigerian.

As per their statement, the power sector’s challenges have persisted for more than ten years since its privatization.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has stated that Paul Onwuanibe, the Group Chief Executive Officer and founder of The Landmark Group, has no grounds to claim compensation from the Federal Government following the demolition activities related to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Naija News reports that the minister made this statement during a press briefing at the ongoing demolition of properties along the coastline in preparation for the major infrastructure project.

The Federal Government’s initiative involves clearing properties along the shoreline, significantly impacting areas around the Landmark Beach owned by The Landmark Group.

Despite the proximity of these demolitions to Landmark’s properties, Minister Umahi clarified that the structures owned by The Landmark Group were deliberately spared from demolition.

Explaining the government’s position, Umahi emphasized that since the beach is situated within the designated right-of-way, 15 meters from the shoreline, it does not qualify for any claims.

“No claim for Landmark, we spared all his infrastructure. We don’t pay for the demolition of shanties because it is on our right-of-way,” Umahi stated, adding that the government had made significant efforts to avoid damaging the core structures of Landmark Beach.

The minister also responded to Onwuanibe’s actions and comments, suggesting that the business owner was politicizing the situation.

Organized labour has given the Federal Government until the end of May to finalize the process of implementing the new national minimum wage for workers.

During this year’s International Workers Day event in Abuja, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, put forth this demand on Wednesday.

Ajaero stated that the process of establishing a new national minimum wage was still ongoing and had witnessed vigorous discussions.

Ajaero emphasized several key demands during the International Workers Day event.

These included a call for a new labour Act with a two-year lifespan and automatic wage adjustments when inflation exceeded 7.5%.

Additionally, he advocated for all employers with up to five workers to adhere to the new minimum wage and urged for stronger monitoring and penalties for non-compliant state governments.

The NLC president stressed the importance of a national minimum wage that aligned with living expenses, emphasizing the need for workers to afford essentials like food and housing.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has urged the United States (US) government to always share information on impending terrorists attacks.

He noted that intelligence used by the US to send early warning to its citizens in crisis countries could also be shared with Nigeria to help fight banditry and terrorism.

Matawalle made the call when he hosted the Assistant Secretary for Defence for African Affairs at the US Department of Defence, Jennifer Zakriski, in Abuja.

He emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing between Nigeria and the United States to fight banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

In her remarks, Zakriski expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing security concerns.

